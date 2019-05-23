Investigators unable to determine if Virginia governor appeared in racist photo

There’s still no answer on whether Virginia Governor Ralph Northam appeared in a racist photo in his medical school yearbook.

Independent investigators hired by Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a news conference Wednesday they could not confirm the identity of the individuals in the offensive photo.

The picture, which appeared on Northam’s page in his 1984 medical school yearbook, shows a man in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

Northam apologized earlier this year for being in the photo, but later denied that he was either person.

Investigators said they could not determine the origins of the photo or conclude if the photo was placed on Northam’s yearbook page by accident.

Northam faced mounting calls to resign after the photo surfaced in February.