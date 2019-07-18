Iran: Foreign Oil Tanker and Crew Seized In Persian Gulf

Iran says it has a foreign tanker Revolutionary Guards forces seized in the Persian Gulf accused of smuggling oil.
Iranian state TV said today that Iran is holding the ship and 12 crew members.
The report says the ship was taking fuel from Iranian smugglers to foreign customers when it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz.
There’s been no confirmation on where the crew or tanker are from.
