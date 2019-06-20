Iran Shoots Down Unarmed US Drone

A commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says Iran is “completely ready for war” with the U.S.

He made that comment after Iran shot down an unarmed U.S. Navy drone in what American officials say was international airspace today.

Iran claims the drone was in Iranian airspace on a spying mission.

This is the second time in a week Iran has targeted a U.S. drone.

It tried to shoot down a drone that was surveilling last week’s attack on one of two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The U.S. blames Iran for attacking the tankers, which Iran denies.