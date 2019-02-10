IRS: Average Tax Return Down 8 Percent This Year

According to data from the Internal Revenue Service, you might see a smaller check this year.

The agency says the average refund is down by about 8 percent, at about $1,865 instead of the 2017 amount of $2,035.

Fewer people are also filing earlier than in previous years. The IRS received 16 million tax returns during the first week of “tax season” that ended on February 1. That is in contrast to about 18 million at the same time last year.

The Republican-led tax overhaul that was passed in 2017 reduced most individual rates while nearly doubling the standard deduction. It also lowered the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Experts believe that some people could expect smaller refunds if they did not adjust their paycheck withholdings based on the new tax laws. Others could also end up paying more, due to the law’s elimination of some popular deductions.

The average refund in 2018 was about $2,700, according to the IRS.

Filing season started just after the partial government shutdown ended.