IRS Open For Business, Returns Will Be Paid on Time

Tax filing season officially starts today and the IRS will start processing returns today and is promising all refunds will be paid on time.

The start of filing season comes as thousands of furloughed IRS employees receive their first paychecks in more than a month.
President Trump announced a deal Friday to reopen the federal government through mid-February.

