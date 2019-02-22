IRS Worker Charged With Leaking Cohen’s Banking Records to Porn Lawyer Avenatti

A veteran IRS employee has been charged with leaking the banking records of President Trump’s on-time personal attorney Michael Cohen to porn star lawyer Michael Avenatti, according to federal prosecutors.

54-year old John Fry was charged with one count of unlawful disclosure of information obtained from so-called “Suspicious Activity Reports” or SARS that identify possible financial misconduct.

Fry was released on $50-thousand bond after appearing in Federal Court in San Francisco.

Avenatti then made the information Fry gave him about one payment from a Russian Oligarch to the Trump inauguration fund with a Tweet declining to reveal how he obtained the records by telling Fox news it was his work product.