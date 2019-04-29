Is “Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton Dead?

There are conflicting reports whether Oscar-nominated director John Singleton died after suffering a stroke more than a week ago. Fox4 and other outlets reported the death today, but TMZ now says Singleton is on life support.

The 51-year-old “Boyz N the Hood” director checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital last week after having leg problems.

He suffered the stroke while in the hospital. The stroke was first described as “mild,” but it was soon revealed Singleton had slipped into a coma.

According to “Hollywood Life,” esteemed director John Singleton has sadly passed away on April 29, eight days after news broke he was reportedly in a coma following a stroke. Celebrities are mourning their loss.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Singleton is still on life support.