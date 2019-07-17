Is Chris Pratt a White Supremacist for Wearing This T-Shirt?

Actor Chris Pratt has been snapped by paparazzi with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, wearing a dark print t-shirt featuring the words ‘Don’t tread on me’ as well as a rattlesnake and the US flag.
Twitter has been quick to criticise and ‘cancel’ the 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star after he was spotted wearing the garment.
“So far nothing has been done about the media’s attempt to subvert American society and destroy Western culture.”
Media Tries To Label Chris Pratt's American Flag T-Shirt As Racist
