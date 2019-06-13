Is Hepatitis A spreading in our drinking water?

The CDC and The Florida Department of Health are trying to figure out what is causing the spread of Hepatitis A in South Florida.

Could it be in our drinking water? A local doctor believes so.

Dr. Christopher Olenek of East Side Urgent Care cited a study by the CDC that confirmed towns in Palm Beach County infected by the disease aren’t connected through a specific place or person, adding, that the only common denominator is the “drinking water.”

Hepatitis A is spread from a person ingesting fecal matter, Dr. Olenek speculates that if sewage got into a community’s water supply, it could spread the virus.

However, the environmental health manager for The Florida Department of Health doubts water is the culprit for the local widespread of the disease.

He says the water has disinfectants to kill something like Hepatitis A.

He also says water is tested regularly and an alarm system goes off if it’s contaminated.

Palm Beach county has 27 cases of Hepatitis A, Martin County has 22, St. Lucie County has 19-cases, Okeechobee has four, and Indian River has one.