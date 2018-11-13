Is This The Live Action Pokémon Movie You Wanted? Well for years 90’s kids have been begging for this to happen. Now that is here I must say, I’m a bit skeptical. But hey, what do I know? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Toy Story 4 Coming 2019!! Since It’s Still Hot In November This Could Help you Enjoy It Your Ideal Dessert Based on Zodiac Sign Kirk Jay Astounds Again with “In Case You Didn’t Know” – The Voice 2018 Knockouts How Many Times Are We Gonna Make This Movie? Ellen Goes For Broke By Sending His Staff Through ANOTHER Haunted House