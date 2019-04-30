Is this White Beluga Whale a Russian Spy?

Get Bob Mueller on the phone, because this beluga whale may look innocent, but Norwegian officials believe they’ve just unmasked a Russian spy equipped with a camera mount strapped to its body.

The buckle on the belt reads, ““Equipment St. Petersburg”

It sounds like something out of a James Bond movie. The white whale was found with harnesses which could have been strapped on by the Russian military or “Q.”

