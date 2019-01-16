ISIS Attacks American Troops in Syria

President Trump has been briefed about a deadly suicide bomb attack in Syria that killed several American troops and injured several others.

According to a U.S. official, at least four U.S. soldiers have been killed and three injured after they were attacked while conducting a routine patrol.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump has been fully briefed and referred questions to the Pentagon.

Trump recently announced that he plans to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, claiming victory over ISIS in the war-torn country.

Trump’s announcement prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis and a lot of criticism in Congress, including from some of Trump’s top allies.

About two-thousand American troops have been stationed in Syria to help combat ISIS.