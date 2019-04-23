ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Sri Lanka Easter Bombings

ISIS is claiming responsibility for the Easter Sunday bomb attacks at Christian churches and hotels popular with Westerners in Sri Lanka.

The terrorist group made the announcement today about the attacks killed at least 320 people and injured hundreds more.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, but offered no evidence to support the claim, and there is no direct evidence yet that the terror group was involved. Some of their claims have been false in the past. https://t.co/Ql0pwqTpc8 — CNN International (@cnni) April 23, 2019

Sri Lanka’s defense minister says the bombings were carried out to avenge the deaths of Muslims in attacks at two mosques in New Zealand.

The defense minister told Sri Lanka’s parliament that investigations show the attacks on Catholic churches and hotels popular with Westerners were “in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch,” though no evidence was provided for that claim.