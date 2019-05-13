Isolated showers and possible storms in store for today

You might want to keep your umbrellas handy today.

Meteorologist are predicting a 60% chance of late afternoon and evening storms due to tropical moisture that is moving in from the southwest.

Some storms can contain torrential downpours, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts and even small hail as they continue moving east.

Rain chances will decrease quickly, however, during the evening hours.

Monday’ s high is predicted at 87 degrees with a low of 79 in the evening hours.

Tuesday will likely bring more rain with forecasters protecting a 70% chance of afternoon storms.

Tuesday’s high is predicted at 87 degrees with a low of 71.