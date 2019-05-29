Israeli Parliament Dissolves Itself; New Elections Imminent

Israel’s parliament voted 74-45 on Thursday to dissolve itself, sending that country into its second “snap election” this year.

The reason? Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not form a governing coalition before a midnight deadline.

The parliament, called the Knesset, has been in office for less than two months.

While Netanyahu won the election on April 9, infighting between ultra-Orthodox and secular ultra-nationalist allies, as well as disagreement over proposed legislation to protect him from prosecution for recent corruption charges, stalled his efforts to form a coalition.

Instead of allowing one of his rivals to create a coalition, Netanyahu’s Likud party passed the bill dissolving parliament, sending the country to the polls for a do-over.

Last February, Israel’s attorney general announced that he was considering charging Netanyahu with fraud and bribery for allegedly accepting gifts from wealthy business people and for granting political favors in an effort to earn positive press coverage.