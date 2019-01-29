Israeli Scientists Say they May Have Complete Cancer Cure

In breaking medical news, a team of Israeli scientists believe they have found a complete cure for cancer.

David Aridor says his company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies, has developed a cancer cure that will be effective from day one of diagnosis.

More good news, Arido says the universal cure will also cost less than most other treatments on the market and works in less time.

Aridor says, the cancer cells would be killed and the patient could stop treatment within weeks. The treatment is called MuTaTo which stands for multi target toxin.

Researchers are hoping to have MuTaTo available to treat specific cases within a few years.