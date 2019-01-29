Israeli Scientists Say they May Have Complete Cancer Cure

In breaking medical news, a team of Israeli scientists believe they have found a complete cure for cancer.
David Aridor says his company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies, has developed a cancer cure that will be effective from day one of diagnosis.
More good news, Arido says the universal cure will also cost less than most other treatments on the market and works in less time.

Aridor says, the cancer cells would be killed and the patient could stop treatment within weeks. The treatment is called MuTaTo which stands for multi target toxin.

Researchers are hoping to have MuTaTo available to treat specific cases within a few years.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

President Trump To Spend Super Bowl Weekend at Mar-a-Lago, SOTU Feb 5th CBP Video Shows Migrants Using Ladder to Climb Border Fence The News You Need To In A Minute 1/29/19 Investigators Find PSL Woman Set up ‘hit’ That Left One Dead On New Year’s Day Authorities Seek to Identify Man Killed in Car Crash The National Weather Service Reports Tornado Touch Down in Hialeah
Comments