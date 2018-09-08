It Looks Like More And More People Are Cutting Facebook From Their Lives, Are You?

Are you noticing less people on your Facebook feed? It could be because MORE and MORE facebookers are dropping the social media platform.

According to a new survey, 42% of people have taken a break from checking it for several weeks at a time or more . . . and 26% have deleted the app from their phone.

I’ll be honest, I have TOO many social media pages due to this job, so my personal ones are pretty much no longer, but I do lean more towards Instagram…. so what are your go to social app?

What is your go to social app?

