It’s a girl! Zoo Miami Reveals New Baby Rhino’s Gender

Although we know her gender, we still don’t know the name of a new baby rhino at Zoo Miami.

This morning her father revealed the sex of the newest addition to his rhinoceros family in a sweet way.

With a crowd of attendees watching, her father Suru approached a box with pink and blue question marks on it and tipped it over, revealing a pink ball to announce the baby rhino’s gender…female.

The greater Indian one-horned rhino was born on April 23 but made her first public appearance at a gender reveal event Friday morning.

She has been bonding with her mother in seclusion prior to her reveal.

This morning after the father revealed the gender, her mother Akuti came out with her highly anticipated baby.

The baby has already made history as the first successful birth of a greater one-horned Indian rhinoceros from induced ovulation and artificial insemination.

Zoo Miami’s Communications Director Ron Magill said the baby girl has not yet been named.

There are less than 3,000 Indian rhinos left in the world due to poaching.