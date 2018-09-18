It’s National Cheeseburger Day!

Here’s a few deals to take advantage of!

BurgerFi: Get the BurgerFi cheeseburger for $1 on Sept. 18.

Miller’s Ale House: Get $5.99 burgers 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 18. You must show the Facebook post advertising the deal (it’s available on the Miller’s Ale House Facebook page).

Sonic: Every Tuesday (National Cheeseburger Day happens to fall on a Tuesday), get half price cheeseburgers 5 p.m. to close.

Wendy’s: For the entire month of September, get a free Dave’s Single Cheeseburger  with any purchase. This offer is available only to those who have the Wendy’s app.

 

