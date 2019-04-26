It’s Talladega Weekend!!

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

This weekend NASCAR heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway! Don’t miss any of the action, check out the weekend schedule right here! Remember no restrictor plates this weekend, as they will just be running with tapered spacers!!

Saturday

NXS – Qualifying 10:10am on FS1

NXS – MoneyLion 300 1pm On FS1

MENCS – Qualifying 4:40pm (Aprox.) on FOX

Sunday

MENCS – GEICO 500 2pm On FOX

Don’t forget myself and the Flag To Flag crew will recap all the action Monday night, 11pm on our sister station 640 The Hurricane!!