Ivanka Trump slams AOC Green New Deal’s ‘guaranteed jobs’

First daughter and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump spoke out about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Trump challenged the Democratic rising star’s platform, specifically, the Green New Deal which offers the idea of guaranteed jobs.

“You’ve got people who will see that offer from the Democrats, from the progressive Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Here’s the Green New Deal, here’s the guarantee of a job,’ and think, ‘yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.’ What do you say to those people?” Hilton asked Ivanka Trump in the interview set to air in full on Sunday.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get,” Trump told Hilton. “So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

President Trump has campaigned for more jobs for Americans since the 2016 presidential election and his daughter whose worked closely with the Trump administration supports his workforce development initiative noting in the interview, that the president’s policies were “continuing to allow this economy to thrive.”

