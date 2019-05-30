Jackknifed Semi Bursts into Flame I-95 SB in Boynton Beach

Avoid I-95 southbound Thursday morning after a big rig jackknifed and burst into flames at Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach around 4:30 a.m.

All of the southbound lanes of the highway blocked at Gateway Blvd at this time.

You will be exited off the highway before Gateway.

Take the turnpike as the alternate, or use Congress Avenue south and reconnect to I-95 at Boynton Beach Blvd.