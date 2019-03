One would think that Jake Owen has a summer tour lined up in support of his new album Greetings From… Jake, out March 29, but that’s not the case… and it’s for the best reason possible.

Jake is expecting his second child this spring, and he plans on taking in every moment he possible can.

As you could imagine the news came as a bit of a shock!

But… if you’re lucky enough you’ll be able to see him at a festival near you as he is scheduled to play a few shows through Sept.

