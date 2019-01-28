James Corden Still Thinks He’ll Get Fired from ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden revealed to Ellen he was convinced his big move to Los Angeles was going to be very short-lived, because he thought he’d quickly be fired as host of “The Late Late Show.” Fortunately, the Emmy nominee finally decided to settle down and buy a house with his family last year, despite still not being sure what lies ahead for his TV show. Plus, the Tony winner talked about his intense prep to star in a film adaptation of the musical “Cats,” alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, and others.

