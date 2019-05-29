Janitor accused of stashing gun, ammo in Fort Lauderdale airport

On Saturday, a 27-year-old employee was arrested for allegedly sneaking a gun into a secured area of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A Broward County deputy was dispatched to Terminal 3 of the airport and found a 9mm Rugar pistol, two pistol magazines, a box of ammunition with 33 rounds and a blue Sunshine Cleaning Systems hat inside a black trash bag, according to a federal affidavit.

The bag was initially discovered by an employee who was removing a ceiling tile to inspect the plumbing, according to the federal affidavit.

The employee also found a separate black trash bag inside the ceiling that contained a blue zip-up handbag with a silver tag labeled “Forecast.”

The suspect was identified as Mikenson Regis of Pompano Beach after the Broward Sheriff’s Office traced the serial number on the pistol through a law enforcement database and found he bought the gun at a pawn shop.

Surveillance footage from Monday, May 20th shows Regis, who worked at the airport at the janitor, with the blue zip-up handbag outside the airport.

The footage then showed him entering the janitor closet where the weapons and ammunition were found at a later time.

Regis flew out of Fort Lauderdale to Haiti on the morning of May 21st.

Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI tried to speak with Regis upon his arrival on May 25th, but he invoked his right to an attorney.

He’s is charged with entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements.