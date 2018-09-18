Japanese Billionaire to Be First “Private Passenger” on Moon Mission

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially revealed the identity of the company’s first moon tourist aboard the Big Falcon Rocket, (BFR).
In a live-stream last night, Musk says Yusaku Maezawa will travel around the moon on the Big Falcon Rocket in the year 2023.

As part of his #dearMoon project, Maezawa said he wants to go to the moon to contribute to world peace and will be inviting 6 to 8 artists to go with him on his four to five-day journey to the moon.

The 42-year-old founded Japan’s largest online fashion mall, Zozo, and has a net worth of about $3 billion.
Musk said SpaceX didn’t choose Maezawa, but rather, Maezawa chose SpaceX.

The post Japanese Billionaire to Be First “Private Passenger” on Moon Mission appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

McDonald’s Workers Hold #MeToo Strike in Miami The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/18/18 Emmy Winner Glenn Weiss Proposed to Girlfriend On Stage Henry Winkler Wins Emmy 42 years After First Nomination Man Who Survived Jacksonville Shooting Killed in Car Accident Teen arrested for bringing gun to school
Comments