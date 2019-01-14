Jason Aldean Announces 2019 ‘Ride All Night’ Tour

Saddle up, y’all!
Jason Aldean has just announced the tour dates for his 2019 Ride All Night tour and on the road with him will be Kane Brown and Carly Pearce. While the current dates don’t show a nod to the West Coast, I can’t imagine that a second leg to the tour won’t come around and I’m seriously willing to bet that Portland or at lease Seattle will be on that list. West Coast IS the best coast!
Tickets for this first leg go on sale January 25 through Live Nation.
April 12 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Tortuga Music Festival *
April 28 — Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach*
May 3-4 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 9 — Evansville, Ind. @ The Ford Center
May 10 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 11 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 16 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 17 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 18 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest *
July 19-20 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 25 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
July 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 10 — Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC Performing Arts Center
Aug. 22 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 24 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 6 — Wantagh, N.Y @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 7 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sept. 14 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 19 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sept. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 27 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
*Lineup may vary