Jimmy Carter Oldest Living U.S. President, Ever

Jimmy Carter is the oldest living former U.S. president.

The Georgia Democrat turns 94 years and 172 days old today, which makes him a day older than George H.W. Bush was when he died in November.

There was some confusion about when Carter would hit the milestone yesterday or today due to earlier information from the Carter Center.

UPDATE: The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library tweeted that there’s one more day until the Former President becomes the country’s oldest living president. pic.twitter.com/ko63LOJFEc — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) March 22, 2019

A spokesman for the former president said Carter and his wife like to take walks and have followed a healthy diet for a lifetime.

The spokesperson said they plan to continue using their influence for as long as they can to make the world a better place.

Carter has been very active as a former president, starting the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity that builds affordable housing for people in need and the Carter Center that works to resolve conflicts and promote democracy.