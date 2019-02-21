Job Creators Target AOC with Billboard, “Thanks for Nothing”

The Job Creators Network purchased a billboard in Times Square targeting New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The billboard reads in part, “AMAZON PULLOUT, Thanks For Nothing AOC.”

The organization is talking about Amazon’s recent termination of a planned HQ2 in Queens.
A release from the Job Creators Network says that Amazon pulled out, “because of anti-business politicians, notably Ocasio-Cortez.”

This, they say will not only cost the area $12-billion in economic activity, but will also cost 25 thousand new jobs that would have paid an average salary of $150 thousand.

AOC has a degree in economics from Boston University, but did not seem to understand that New York stood to gain $27 million in taxes over ten years while giving Amazon a tax break incentive of $3 billion.
Cortez seemed to think New York was paying Amazon $3 billion to build its HQ2 in Queens claiming that that money could be used instead to improve New York’s roads and schools.

Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO says, “The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jussie Smollet Mugshot and Press Conference Jussie Smollet Turns Himself in to Chicago Police Jury Selection Begins in Former PBG Cop’s Manslaughter Trial Cook County State’s Attorney Charges Jussie Smollett with Felony Trump responds to possible release of Mueller report Remains of missing teen found in Manatee County, FL
Comments