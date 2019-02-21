Job Creators Target AOC with Billboard, “Thanks for Nothing”

The Job Creators Network purchased a billboard in Times Square targeting New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The billboard reads in part, “AMAZON PULLOUT, Thanks For Nothing AOC.”
The organization is talking about Amazon’s recent termination of a planned HQ2 in Queens.
A release from the Job Creators Network says that Amazon pulled out, “because of anti-business politicians, notably Ocasio-Cortez.”
This, they say will not only cost the area $12-billion in economic activity, but will also cost 25 thousand new jobs that would have paid an average salary of $150 thousand.
AOC has a degree in economics from Boston University, but did not seem to understand that New York stood to gain $27 million in taxes over ten years while giving Amazon a tax break incentive of $3 billion.
Cortez seemed to think New York was paying Amazon $3 billion to build its HQ2 in Queens claiming that that money could be used instead to improve New York’s roads and schools.
Anything is possible: today was the day a group of dedicated, everyday New Yorkers & their neighbors defeated Amazon’s corporate greed, its worker exploitation, and the power of the richest man in the world. https://t.co/nyvm5vtH9k
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019
Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO says, “The Amazon pullout is a perfect example of what we’ve been saying: socialism takes and capitalism creates.”
#AOC And she has a degree in economics!https://t.co/ChTjKvamdM
— Stuart Chamberlin (@schamberlin16) February 20, 2019
.@AOC should have seen this coming…New Yorkers know they deserve better. #SocialismTakesCapitalismCreates! https://t.co/HGsaSuW3yF @foxnews
— Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) February 20, 2019