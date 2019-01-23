Job Opening at Wizarding World of Harry Potter!

Attention Harry Potter fans! If you have always wanted to work at Hogwarts, now is your chance! Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City is looking for performers to fill many openings for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They are looking for energetic dancers and other talented performers. If you are looking to apply for a speaking role you must be able to pull off a British accent for a long period of time, while holding character. Both females and males can apply for the positions but you have to be 18 or older. Training will begin in February/March of this year so apply now!