Joe Biden Hits the Campaign Trail with “Stone Face”

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is running for president to help restore the soul of the nation.

But, as the 76-year old six-term Senator and two-term Vice President chaotically delivered his energetic 20 minute speech, his face mysteriously failed to show emotion.

Afterward, many speculated that Uncle Joe had some work done to appear youthful.

Fox News Host Jesse Watters Suggests Joe Biden Had 'Botox' and 'Fillers' at First 2020 Rally https://t.co/4PoNKACimm pic.twitter.com/cxpxJ9UhT2 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 29, 2019

Plastic surgeons weigh in on Biden: "I suspect he has regular Botox and probably filler. If he had a face lift, he needs another.” https://t.co/BXkVdnk6Ws — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) April 29, 2019

During a rally in Pittsburgh yesterday, the Democratic presidential candidate said the middle class built the U.S.

The former VP chose a union hall to hold his first rally since announcing his White House bid last week. He called himself a union man and said union busting must stop. He said many workers feel powerless.

Biden noted that the stock market is roaring but said many hard working people are just not feeling it. Biden was President Obama’s VP for eight years. He decided against a White House run in 2016 after the death of his son Beau, who lost a long struggle with brain cancer.