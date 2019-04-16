“John Doe” Sues State Attorney for Video Taping his Legal Massage at Jupiter Day Spa

What about the customers who did not get a “special service” at the Orchids of Asia Day spa?

The massage parlor sting that involved NFL owner Bob Kraft is now the subject of a federal civil rights lawsuit.

A Jupiter man identified as John Doe filed the suit yesterday against police and the state prosecutor in charge of the case.

The plaintiff claims he received a legal, non-sexual massage at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January, and video of the massage recorded by police was illegal.

He’s asking for financial damages, and he also wants the tapes destroyed before they’re released publicly.