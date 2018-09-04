John Rich reacts To Kaepernick Nike Deal “Reebok Here We Come”

Well it seems not many people are happy about Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike deal, including Big & Rich singer John Rich.
Rich took to Twitter to voice his opinion.
Hey @Nike I guess you made @Kaepernick7 your new “face” of the brand because you love the way his socks look with your shoes? @Reebok here we come. #WeStand @TomiLahren @greggutfeld @kilmeade @RedneckRiviera pic.twitter.com/tgtbl8VFzv
— John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018
If you didn’t hear, Colin Kaepernick re-worked his sponsorship deal with Nike, and now he’s being featured as part of their 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign.