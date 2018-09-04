John Rich reacts To Kaepernick Nike Deal “Reebok Here We Come”

Well it seems not many people are happy about Colin Kaepernick’s new Nike deal, including Big & Rich singer John Rich.

Rich took to Twitter to voice his opinion.

If you didn’t hear, Colin Kaepernick re-worked his sponsorship deal with Nike, and now he’s being featured as part of their 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign.

