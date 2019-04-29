John Singleton Dead at 51

John Singleton, best known for his film “Boyz N the Hood” has died at the age of 51.

The filmmaker was taken off of life support Monday, after suffering a major stroke two weeks ago while in a Los Angeles hospital.

According to the report, Singleton checked himself into the hospital due to severe leg pain and eventually suffered the stroke. Doctors first listed the stroke as mild, however, Singleton then slipped into a coma.

He passed away peacefully at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, surrounded by his family and friends.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

Singlton was the first black director to receive an Academy Award nomination and often created films based off of his life.

Other films Singlton was known for are “Poetic Justice,” “Rosewood” and “Shaft.”