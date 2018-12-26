Johnny Depp Leaving Pirates of the Caribbean

Reports have Johnny Depp not returning for the reboot of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean films. Depp starred in five movies over a 15 year span but over the last 4 years he has come across some personal issues including drinking, money problems and the split from Amber Heard. Disney’s writer Stuart Beattie said “I think he’s had a great run. Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.” Beattie confirmed that Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on script drafts.

We shall see what happens! Would you watch the movies without Depp?