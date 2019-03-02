Johnny Depp Sues Ex-Wife Amber Heard for $50 Million

Johnny Depp has reportedly filed a $50 million dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for allegedly defaming him with domestic abuse allegations.

Heard wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post back in December without naming Depp. Depp claims the Washington Post op-ed damaged his career, resulting in him being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Heard and Depp married in 2015 after meeting in 2011. They met each other on the set of “The Rum Diary.”  Heard filed for divorce in 2016, claiming Depp was violent towards her. She donated the $7 million settlement from the divorce to charity.

This lawsuit is the latest of Depp’s legal woes. He sued his former managers, which was settled out of court, along with his former attorney where Depp won the case over the pair’s unwritten contract.

