Johnson & Johnson Shares Plunge After Report That The Company Knew About Asbestos in Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder, according to a Reuters report. The company’s shares went down by more than 10 percent on Friday.

J&J has faced several lawsuits alleging its talc baby powder products contain asbestos and caused ovarian and other cancers. Asbestos is a human carcinogen that can cause cancer.

Reuters said it examined documents, including depositions, that show that from at least 1971 to the early 2000s, J&J’s raw talc and finished baby powders at times tested positive for traces of asbestos. Reuters cites documents that mine managers, scientists, doctors, and lawyers knew about the issue and failed to inform regulators or the public.