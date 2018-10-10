Join Komen South Florida For “Sip and Shop” This Sunday at Harbourside Place In Jupiter

The Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place will turn pink on Sunday, October 14th from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. for Sip and Shop for Komen South Florida.

One hundred percent of the $60 ticket price and its silent auction proceeds will support Komen South Florida.

Guests will enjoy pink cocktails and light nibbles as they peruse gorgeous boutique gift items and a silent auction filled with spa, cuisine, travel and entertainment experiences. Tickets are available at www.komensouthflorida.org [komensouthflorida.org] .

For more details about participating bars, restaurants and retail stores, visit https://komensouthflorida.org/downtowns-go-pink/[komensouthflorida.org] or email info@komensouthflorida.org .

Komen South Florida is spreading the word about a number of one-day give backs and month-long local business specials throughout October to help raise awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects 1 in 8 women. Many opportunities to get involved in the effort are free.

For all of the events going on this month, click HERE!