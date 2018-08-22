Judge allows Family in Wrongful Death Case to Examine Venus Williams’ Phone

A judge Wednesday approved a motion to give a Palm Beach Gardens family who is suing tennis star Venus Williams for wrongful death access to her cellphone from the day of the fatal crash.

The crash happened June 9, 2017, as Williams left her neighborhood and crossed Northlake Boulevard.

A passenger in the other car, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died weeks after the crash due to blunt force trauma.

The Barson family is suing Williams and their attorneys claim they had the green light at the time of the crash and Williams was driving too fast.

Based on surveillance video, Williams lawfully entered the intersection, according to Palm Beach Gardens police.

The initial report from Palm Beach Gardens Police found the tennis superstar at fault for violating the right of way.

She reportedly told officers on scene that she did not see the other vehicle when she crossed the street.

Her attorney claimed she slammed on the brakes to avoid colliding with another car that had turned left in front of her.

The judge in the case ruled Wednesday an expert has 30 days to examine the cellphone.

