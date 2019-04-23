Judge blocks release of alleged Robert Kraft sex act video

A Palm Beach County judge has ruled surveillance video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft receiving a sex act at a Jupiter day spa cannot be released.

Police say Kraft solicited sex at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Last week, prosecutors announced a plan to release surveillance video that police claim shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa to the public.

Shortly after, a judge issued an emergency order to prevent the alleged videos release.

Tuesday, the judge ruled that the video cannot be released at this time.

In the ruling, the judge said that the surveillance video could not be released unless the case goes to trial, a plea deal is reached, the State drops charges against Kraft, or if the Court finds Kraft’s fair trial rights are no longer at risk.

Kraft has plead not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and is requesting a jury trial.

Related content: