Judge Charged With Helping Illegal Migrant Rejects Plea Deal

Suspended Newton Judge Shelley Richmond Joseph has rejected a plea deal that would have allowed her to avoid prosecution and possibly keep her law license if she admitted that she illegally helped an undocumented immigrant exit her courtroom out the back door to elude arrest by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, according to several people briefed on the federal prosecutor’s offer. US Attorney Andrew Lelling had offered Joseph a “deferred prosecution agreement” under which she would not have been indicted and, in a year, as long as she didn’t repeat the conduct, prosecutors would abandon the obstruction of justice charges, according to the people familiar with the deal.

But, Joseph refused to admit she violated federal law and now faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison if convicted of obstruction of justice. “Our client has pleaded not guilty because she is not guilty,” said Joseph’s lawyer, Thomas Hoopes.

The US attorney’s office declined to comment on the plea offer, which legal experts say is extremely rare.

If Joseph, 51, who has been on unpaid suspension since her indictment in April, had accepted the deal, it is unclear whether she could have kept her job as a judge or her license to practice law, according to state law.