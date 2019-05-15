Judge Declares Delray Beach Mom, Isabella Hellmann, Dead

Isabella Hellmann, the mother from Delray Beach who vanished on Mother’s Day, has been declared dead.

The judge ruled Hellmann officially dead Tuesday, clearing the way for daughter Emelia to inherit her estate.

Before her death the couple were recently married and were on their honeymoon when Hellmann went missing.

They reportedly were feuding over how and where to raise their daughter Emelia.

Hellmann, a realtor, disappeared as she and her husband, Lewis Bennett, sailed between the Bahamas and Cuba in May 2017.

Her husband claimed she fell overboard, but federal prosecutors said he intentionally sank their boat.

Bennett plead guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter because her body and the boat were lost at sea.

He faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced later this month. Once out, Bennett will have full custody of Emelia.

Her body has never been found.