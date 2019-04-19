Judge Denies Nouman Raja New Trial, Sentencing Next Week

Former Palm Beach Gardens Police officer Nouman Raja is set to be sentenced next week for killing Corey Jones.

A Palm Beach County judge rejected his latest request for a new trial on Tuesday.

Raja’s attorneys argued the guilty verdict is “contrary to the law or the weight of the evidence.”

Raja also claimed the court gave erroneous instructions to the jury which found him guilty of manslaughter while armed with a firearm and attempted first degree murder.

The former officer faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 25.