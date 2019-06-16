Judge Dismisses “Unwanted Kiss” Lawsuit Against Trump

A U.S. District Judge in Tampa has dismissed a federal lawsuit that had alleged that President Trump kissed a former campaign staffer during a Florida rally three years ago.

Judge William Jung issued a ruling on Friday that refers to 44-year-old Alva Johnson’s complaint as a “political lawsuit.”

The suit was dismissed without prejudice, which means that Johnson can choose to refile it within 30 days.

The former staffer says Trump made an unwanted advance toward her while they were at a campaign event in Tampa in August 2016. Johnson, who is black, also claims she was paid less than her white male colleagues.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders recently called Johnson’s allegations “fabricated.”

If Johnson refiles the lawsuit, Jung says it should be filed as a “tort and wages” dispute limited only to situations involving her.