Judge does not dismiss suit against ex-deputy in Parkland school shooting

A judge has refused to drop a lawsuit filed by a Parkland shooting victim’s parent against former deputy Scott Peterson.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning found after a hearing Wednesday that Peterson did have a duty to protect those inside the school where 17 people died, and 17 were wounded on Feb. 14.

Evidence including video shows that Peterson, the only armed officer at the school, remained outside the building while shots rang out.

The negligence lawsuit was filed by Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed.

Following the hearing, Pollack told CBS12 reporters that it made no sense for Peterson’s attorneys to argue that a sworn law enforcement officer with a badge and a gun had no requirement to go inside.

“Then what is he doing there?” said Pollack “He had a duty.” “I’m not going to let this go. My daughter, her death is not going to be in vain.”

Nikolas Cruz, 20, has been charged in shooting which left 17 people dead and 17 others injured.

Related content:

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which is investigating the shooting, heavily criticized the Broward school district on Wednesday for not having a universal policy for calling a “Code Red” as well as for having little training for staff and students.

“Code Red” is a term for immediately locking down classrooms because an active shooter is on campus.

At the meeting in Tallahassee Commission members said that failure contributed heavily to the shooting because a Code Red was not called until more than three minutes after the first shots were fired.

According to CBS12, 15 people were already fatally shot inside the three-story freshman building, and the last two victims were in the shooter’s sights by the time a “Code Red” was called.

Furthermore, the commission also criticized former security monitor Andrew Medina for failing to confront Cruz or call a Code Red.

Instead, Medina radioed a security monitor inside the freshman building despite telling investigators that he saw Cruz enter school property with a rifle bag and even recognized him as the same student whom staff had previously identified as a potential school shooter.

The 15-member commission, are meeting Wednesday and Thursday and will present a report to Gov. Rick Scott, and incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature by Jan. 1.