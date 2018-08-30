Judge drops charges against suspects in alleged terrorist NM compound

Wednesday, three suspects connected to a New Mexico compound where alleged Muslim extremists reportedly trained children to become school shooters were released from jail after a judge dismissed all the charges against them.

District Judge Emilio Chavez on Wednesday dismissed charges against three of the five defendants Lucas Morton, Subhannah Wahhaj and Hujrah Wahhaj, ruling that authorities violated the state’s “10-day rule.”

The child abuse charges against the suspects were dropped because prosecutors failed to meet the 10-day limit for an evidentiary hearing to establish probable cause.

In a separate hearing Wednesday, Judge Jeff McElroy dismissed the same charges against fellow defendants Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Jany Leveille.

However, the suspects remain in custody on different charges in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

