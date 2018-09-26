Judge Kavanaugh responds to the latest allegations from third accuser

Wednesday, Judge Brett Kavanaugh released a statement in response to the latest sexual misconduct allegations from a third accuser.

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” said Kavanaugh.

President Trump has been defending his Supreme Court nominee throughout the week and did so on Tuesday taking to Twitter to criticize Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Kavanaugh’s latest accuser, writing the following via Twitter:

Avenatti and Trump have a history as he is the attorney who represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who is suing Trump over a non-disclosure agreement in connection to an alleged affair.

