Judge: Nouman Raja to Stay Behind Bars for Appeal

A judge has denied post-trial bond for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja, who was convicted of killing musician Corey Jones on Interstate 95.

Raja’s attorneys had asked the judge to release him on bond and place him on house arrest while he appeals his guilty verdict and 25 year sentence.

Judge has denied request by Nouman Raja to be released from prison on house arrest.

Jones’ brother, C.J. Jones is reporting that Judge Joseph Marx denied bond to Raja, something the family fought hard against.

Last month, Judge Marx sentenced Raja to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted first degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of the church drummer whose vehicle broke down on the I-95 exit to PGA Boulevard in the middle of the night in 2015.

He’s currently in state custody at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.

Raja will remain behind bars while a Florida appellate court decides if it will grant his motion for a new trial.