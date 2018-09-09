Judge Orders 32 Fla Counties to Help Puerto Ricans Vote

A federal judge has ordered 32 counties in Florida with Puerto Rican voters to produce Spanish sample ballots that those individuals can use to cast their votes on English ballots in November.

Judge Mark Walker says, “Puerto Ricans are American citizens. Unique among Americans, they are not educated primarily in English – and do not need to be. But, like all American citizens, they possess the fundamental right to vote.”

He added that failing to provide such help would likely violate the Voting Rights Act.

The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit filed by several nonprofit organizations that promote civic engagement in Latino communities.

“Voting in a language you do not understand is like asking this Court decide the winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry,” Walker wrote. “Ineffective, in other words.”

Out of Florida’s 67 counties, 15 already provide Spanish-language or bilingual ballots.

