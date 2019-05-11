Judge orders evaluation of Britney Spear’s conservatorship

Friday, following a hearing in which both pop star Britney Spears and her parents spoke, a judge ordered an expert evaluation in the conservatorship that for 11 years has put much of the 37-year-old singer’s life in the control of her father.

Conservatorship, known in many states as guardianship, is an involuntary status reserved for people incapacitated and unable to make decisions for themselves.

The court was behind closed doors meaning no one knows what exactly was said at the hearing.

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny wrote in an order afterward that all had agreed on a so-called 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.

It is unclear who would be examined, and whether it would relate to Spears’ relationship to her two sons or her parents’ oversight of her.

Kevin Federline,Spears’ ex-husband, has custody of their two sons, 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden, who have frequent visits with their mother.

On Wednesday, a judge granted Spears a temporary restraining order against Sam Lutfi, a man who once claimed to be her manager and has been in legal fights with her family for a decade.

Spears alleged that Lutfi had been sending harassing and threatening texts to Spears’ family, disparaging them on social media and seeking to undermine her conservatorship.

A judge ordered the 44-year-old Lutfi to stay at least 200 yards from Spears and her family.